70,350 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Acquired by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -424.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

