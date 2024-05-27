6,151 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

TT traded up $5.00 on Monday, reaching $337.92. 539,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,985. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

