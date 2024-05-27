5,959 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.93. 1,257,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.