5,000 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HES traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.