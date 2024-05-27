25,502 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $59,261,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,296,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,891. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

