23,726 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,570,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

