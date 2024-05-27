1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of MannKind worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 77.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 740,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 322,791 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 41.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 559,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 165,039 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 143,860 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNKD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.78. 1,262,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 1.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

