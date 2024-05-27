1492 Capital Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $26.88. 1,208,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -232.55%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.