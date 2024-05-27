1492 Capital Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $26.88. 1,208,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -232.55%.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
