1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up about 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after buying an additional 991,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,664,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. 1,789,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.