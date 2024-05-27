1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $216.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

