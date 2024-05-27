1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $86.26. 338,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,449. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

