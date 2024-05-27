1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Newpark Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 531.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 214,043 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 514,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $656.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

