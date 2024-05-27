1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $17,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.57. 4,061,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,293. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.