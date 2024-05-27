1492 Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCEL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

RCEL stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.42. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

