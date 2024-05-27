1492 Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 3,311,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

