1,054,998 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,054,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,043,000. Twilio accounts for about 4.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $179,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $59.05. 1,490,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,917. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

