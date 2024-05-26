Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.45% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after buying an additional 936,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,917,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

