Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lessened by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.00. 205,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.