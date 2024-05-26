Zcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.72 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $26.36 or 0.00038087 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $430.47 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

