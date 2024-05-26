Zacks Research Weighs in on Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.51. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,445 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

