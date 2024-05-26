Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.