Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 1,873 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. 450,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.