Xcel Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

