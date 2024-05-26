WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 232,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 164,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 160,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.