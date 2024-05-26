WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $221.04 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.04 million and approximately $0.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02211336 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

