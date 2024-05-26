Woodson Capital Management LP Has $6.65 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $71,596,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

