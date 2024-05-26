Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.60

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.41). Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,888,608 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.60. The company has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.33.
Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.
