Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.94.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.