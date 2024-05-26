Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $631,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

