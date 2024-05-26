WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,652 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.42% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $121,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.3 %

WSC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 1,391,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,155. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.