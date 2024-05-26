Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 0.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,239. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $348.51. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

