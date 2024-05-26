WhiteCoin Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $26,496.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00122494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.