Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.65% of Axcelis Technologies worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.37. 349,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

