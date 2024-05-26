Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 418,857 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $42,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DVN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 4,039,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

