Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 52,773 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,773 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.71% of Five Below worth $83,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 32.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.99. 1,118,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,144. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.65. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

