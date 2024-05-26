Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 5,001 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 57,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.