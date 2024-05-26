Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 184,147 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184,147 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.96% of F5 worth $100,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in F5 by 268,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $6,116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,131. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.16 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock worth $2,047,453 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

