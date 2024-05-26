Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 115,118 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115,118 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $79,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

BIO traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. 141,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.28 and a 200 day moving average of $314.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

