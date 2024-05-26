Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,077 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.41% of PTC worth $85,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,784. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.91 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

