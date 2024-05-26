Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,272 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $88,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. 10,019,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

