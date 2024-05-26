Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,228 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.39% of Pure Storage worth $44,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 392,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 253,985 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. 3,470,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.26.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

