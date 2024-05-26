Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 1,445 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.39. The company had a trading volume of 216,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

