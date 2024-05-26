Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 40,521 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.78% of ITT worth $76,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ITT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ITT by 198.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.57. 165,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

