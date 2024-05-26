Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 170,056 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 688,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

