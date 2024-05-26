Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $60.30 Million Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 871,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $5,384,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,425,963.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,740 shares of company stock valued at $36,515,188. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.75. 773,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

