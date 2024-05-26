Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,361 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $40,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,832,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAON stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.26. 671,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,260. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

