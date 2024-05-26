Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $53.68 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,679,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.20% of SBA Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.09. 500,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.