Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $21.70 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 463,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

