Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $16.59 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 917,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,585,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 3.05% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 125,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 412,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,420. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

