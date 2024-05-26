Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.65% of Genpact worth $103,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 438.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,120,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,046. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

